GALVESTON —
Isabel M. Acosta passed away on her late husband’s birthday, Friday, April 30, 2021, at the age of 96. A proud BOI, she was born October 22, 1924 in Galveston, Texas to John and Katherine Smith. Isabel (Granny) married the love of her life, Clifford L. Acosta Sr. on September 24, 1942. She was co-owner of Galveston Party Boats, Inc. and reminisced about the early days of the business when her husband built parts of their first fishing boat in her backyard.
Her greatest joy was driving around Galveston and spending time with her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Granny was preceded in death by her husband, Clifford L. Acosta Sr.; sisters: Anna Kunz, Elise Biaggne and Katherine Sweeney; and son-in-law, Vincent Jordan.
Granny is survived by her daughter, Sharon Jordan of Chesterfield, MO; son, Clifford Acosta Jr. and wife, Dyane of Galveston; grandchildren: Amy Jordan, Shane Jordan (Carolyn), Trey Acosta (Kelli), and Trisha Leimer (Scott); great grandchildren: Laney, Brooke and Paige Tvrdik, Alex and Emily Jordan, Camryn and Sianna Acosta, and Luke and Logan Leimer; special friend, Betty Michalsky; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be Trey Acosta, Shane Jordan, Scott Leimer, Alex Jordan, Luke Leimer and Logan Leimer.
Private graveside service will be held on May 6, 2021 at Calvary Cemetery in Galveston, TX.
A special thank you to all the caregivers at Elmcroft of the Mainland for their warmth, kindness, love and extraordinary level of care to our beloved Granny.
Memorials may be made to Trinity Episcopal School, 720 Tremont St., Galveston, TX 77550.
To share a memory or leave a condolence, please visit Isabel's page at www.malloyfuneralsandcremations.com.
