Nora Smallwood, age 89, of La Marque passed away on August 7, 2019.

Nora is survived by her daughter, Barbara Quintanilla; her grandchildren, Yvette Quintanilla, Joann Quintanilla, Karen Kraus (James), Jose Quintanilla III (Shelly), and Israel Quintanilla; 13 great-grandchildren and 4 great-great-grandchildren.

Graveside service will be at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, August 10, 2019 at Hayes Grace Memorial Park in Hitchcock, TX.

