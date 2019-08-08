Nora Smallwood, age 89, of La Marque passed away on August 7, 2019.
Nora is survived by her daughter, Barbara Quintanilla; her grandchildren, Yvette Quintanilla, Joann Quintanilla, Karen Kraus (James), Jose Quintanilla III (Shelly), and Israel Quintanilla; 13 great-grandchildren and 4 great-great-grandchildren.
Graveside service will be at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, August 10, 2019 at Hayes Grace Memorial Park in Hitchcock, TX.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.