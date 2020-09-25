Mary Elizabeth (“Dottie”) Williams

Mary E. Williams, (“Dottie”) as she was affectionately known, passed on Thursday, September 24, 2020 at Mainland Hospital.
Dottie was a beloved daughter to Lucille and W.H. Davis and a very devoted mother to her children and grandchildren. She was born in Beaumont, but moved to Galveston where she graduated from Central High School. Her work ethic provided her with an opportunity to manage the communications systems for the UTMB Emergency Room and Life Flight V. Upon her retirement from UTMB, she moved on to Shriner’s Burn Hospital where she continued to work until her final retirement
Preceded in death by her (parents) Lucille & Willie Davis, (spouse) Warren, (children) Denzil, Yvette and (daughter in law) Debbie Williams.
Her love and memories will remain in the hearts of her family, (children) Gail, Warren “Bo”, Ronnie, Damon, Patsy and William Henry; (six grandchildren), DJ, Stetson, Quinton, Willie Jr, William and Damon Isiah. Four great children with another on the way and a host of other family and friends.
Due to Covid, there will be no services. There will be a celebration of her life once the pandemic is over and there are no risks of gathering. The Williams family wishes to express our gratitude for your condolences, kind words and especially your prayers. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the Shriner’s Burn Hospital, in Mary’s honor. The link is provided below.
https://donate.lovetotherescue.org/give/119312/#!/donation/checkout?utm_source=shcmain&utm_medium=referral&utm_content=donatebutton&utm_campaign=shc&c_src=shc&c_src2=main-footer
