SANTA FE —
Ms. Cynthia Jane Spiers passed from this life Friday afternoon, January 1, 2021, in Galveston.
Cynthia was born February 17, 1946 in Natchez, Mississippi. Her great sense of humor and honest personality was a perfect fit for her career as a correction officer. She was a hard worker who dedicated her career to TDCJ as a correction officer at UTMB in Galveston. Cynthia loved the Lord and loved sitting on the back porch watching His creations in the yard — especially the hummingbirds. She also enjoyed watching movies, reading and puzzles. Cynthia was a loving mother, giving grandmother and generous friend who will be greatly missed.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Thurmon Dale and Katherine (Younger) Seiley; sister-in-law, Alice June and fur baby, Marmaduke.
Survivors include her son, Eugene Mitchell Brunkenhoefer, Jr. and Sherry Gale Holt; brother, Dale Dean Seiley; grandchildren, Kevin Aron Williamson, Chad Edward Cruse, Logan Mitchell Brunkenhoefer.
Funeral services will be 2:00 p.m. Saturday, January 9, 2021, in the chapel of Hayes Funeral Home, with Pastor Brad Drake officiating. Interment will follow at Hayes Grace Memorial Park Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Kevin Williamson, Mark Anthony Holt, Chad Cruse, Logan Brunkenhoefer, Mark Holt and Lynn Holt. www.HayesFuneralHome.com
