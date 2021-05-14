Galveston- Evonne Marie Smith Tompkins, 77, went home to be with Lord on Tuesday, May 12, 2021, in Galveston, Texas.
She was a faithful member serving as a deaconess and anywhere she was needed at The Historic Avenue L Baptist Church.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Marion Tompkins; son, Marion Dwayne Tompkins; parents, Robert and Mary L. Smith, four brothers and other relatives. Left to cherish precious memories is here loving and devoted sisters: Deborah Smith and Taliah Smith; two nieces she raised as her own, and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, neighbors and other loved ones.
On Monday, May 17, 2021, there will be a visitation from 1-5 P.M., and a service celebrating her life on Tuesday, May 18, 2021, at 12:00 P.M., with all services being held at Fields-Johnson Family Mortuary, 3828 Avenue O, Galveston, Texas 77550. Burial will follow at Forest Park Cemetery in Webster, Texas.
