Terry Walton Johnstone passed away in the early morning hours of Tuesday, November 19, 2019 surrounded by his children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. He was born December 20, 1941 in Rutherford, Tennessee to Anna Lou and William Benthel Johnstone. During his teen years the family moved to Iowa where he graduated from Burlington High School in 1959. After a short career in the dry cleaning business he went to work for the U.S. Coast and Geodetic Service and traveled the United States as a land Surveyor. While surveying the desert land now known as the Glen Canyon-Lake Powell recreational area he met Cathy Dirkmaat. They married in 1962 and had five children. In 1968 the family moved to the Washington D.C. area and in 1976 moved to La Marque, TX to work for the National Marine Fisheries (NOAA) in Galveston, TX where he retired with over 40 years of government service. Although Terry and Cathy separated many years later, they remained good friends. Terry was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served in many leadership capacities. His greatest joy was his children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. He was always involved in their sporting activities and was known as “Grandpa” to the whole team. If anyone on the team needed something they knew they could find it in Grandpa’s truck.
Terry was preceded in death by his parents, sister Barbara Ann Wicker and son David Merrill Johnstone. He is survived by sister, Eunice Faye Kemp (Don) of Sperry, IA; and brother Mike Johnstone (Karen) of Middletown, IA; son, Terry R. Johnstone (Sandra) of Little Elm, TX; daughters, Shelley Johnstone of Page, AZ, Alice Oberholtzer (Gary) of Texas City, TX, and Kristen Winkel (Joe) of League City, TX and daughter-in-law Trisha Johnstone of League City, TX. He was loved by 15 grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren. He also leaves behind his spouse Diana Taylor Johnstone of Galveston, TX. Terry loved his dogs and was also supporting his children and grandchildren so in lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to NacFoster Rescue (https://www.nacfosterrescue.com/donate) or Hannah Pearl Rescue of Arizona (https://www.facebook.com/hannahpearlrescue/).
Services for Terry will be held on Friday, November 29, 2019 from 6PM to 8PM at James Crowder Funeral Home, 401 Texas Ave., La Marque, TX.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.