Percy Freeman, 87, of Texas City, Texas, passed away peacefully on Sunday, June 28th, 2020 at Mainland Medical Center in Texas City.
“Buddy” or “Ace”, as he was lovingly known, Percy was born to parents Floyd Ware and Jessie Bell Freeman on May 21, 1933 in Shreveport, Louisiana.
Raised a country boy in the back woods and dirt roads of Kingston, Louisiana, Percy learned the principles of a strong work-ethic early-on. He carried those principles into his work at the Galveston Housing Authority, where he was employed for 29 years, until his retirement in 1998.
Settling in Texas City, Texas, Percy was content in his retirement years, and enjoyed a leisurely lifestyle. He spent his later years in a routine of napping, watching Wheel of Fortune, puttering around the house, being entertained by his grand-daughter, Raegan; and regularly attending Sunday worship service at Clear Lake AME Church in Houston, Texas.
Percy is preceded in death by his beloved mother, Jessie Bell Wade; father, Floyd Ware; sister, Gloria Jean Coleman, and brother, Frank “Billy” Hogan.
He is survived by his son, Reginald Fontenot (Adrienne), and his daughter, Christi Beasley (George); his grand-children: Voncheall Blaine, Dominique Beasley, and Raegan Fontenot; sisters: Hazel Simpson, Glenda Lewis, and Edna Reynolds (Airon); sister-in-law, Dorothy Hogan; brother, Deonzia Freeman (Mildred); devoted friend, Loretta Fontenot; special niece, Catherine Davis; extended family: Stacey Fontenot, Clifton Fontenot (Twana), Ernest Fontenot (Ellie), Gradneis Fontenot, and Joshua Fontenot; and a host of relatives and friends.
The family would like to say thank you to the staff at Ashton Park Care Center.
There will be a public visitation held on Saturday July 11, 2020 from 9am -12pm. The visitation will be held at Bay Area Funeral Directors located at 5410 FM 1765 (facing Hwy 3) Texas City, Texas 77591. Per Texas guidelines wearing of masks will be necessary. The visitation will be broadcast on Bay Area Funeral Directors Facebook page.
