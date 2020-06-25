Alvarado Sr.
Funeral service for Robert Alvarado, Sr. will be held today at 6:00pm at Canres Brothers Funeral Home in Galveston, TX
Grossman Sr.
Memorial service for Carl Grossman Sr. will be held today at 6:00pm at Crowder Funeral Home in Dickinson, TX.
Platte
Graveside service for Jacqueline Platte will be held today at 11:00am at Calvary Cemetery in Galveston, TX under the direction of Malloy & Son Funeral Home.
