LA MARQUE — Niles Edward Miller, 85, departed this world on June 26th 2021. He was born in Utica Mississippi to parents Niles Boyd Miller and Burma Kate Miller on November 26th 1935.
Niles Edward is survived by his wife of 63 years, Dorothy Miller, his son Brian Miller and wife Crystal, his daughter Kimberly Miller Goode and husband Chuck, his son Brent Miller and wife Chique, half-brother Butch Miller and half-sister Diane Miller Bryan. He is also survived by 5 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren.
Niles is preceded in death by father Niles Boyd Miller, mother Burma Kate Miller and brothers Charles and Frank Miller.
Niles Edward served in the U.S Army as a chaplin's assistant. Afterwards he moved to La Marque Tx. for a position at Union Carbide as a pipe-fitter with the local 211 and retired after 40 years. He was a member and deacon at Highlands Baptist Church in La Marque Tx. He served his community by working with the youth in little league baseball at Bobby Beach Stadium and little league football at Mahan Park (the old City Park). Niles enjoyed sports and talking to anyone he came across. He never met a stranger and always saved you a seat at church.
A memorial service will be held at Highlands Baptist Church in La Marque Tx. on July 9th 2021 at 10:00am with a fellowship afterward, to celebrate his life. In lieu of flowers you can donate to the Highland Baptist Choir or their rose garden.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.