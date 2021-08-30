TEXAS CITY — Paula Ann Feast, 72, went home to be with Lord on Wednesday, August 25, 2021, at HCA Clear Lake in Webster, Texas.
She leaves cherished memories with her children, grandchildren great grandchildren, siblings and a host of nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.
There will be a visitation at 10AM, followed by a service celebrating her life at 11:00 AM, on Tuesday, August 31, 2021, at Compton Memorial COGIC, with Pastor Robert E. Woodard III officiating. Burial will follow at Lakeview Cemetery.Go to www.fieldsjohnsonfh.com for greater information. This Great Celebration will be a Personal Signature Service under the Professional Guidance of Mr. Norris D. Burkley II at Fields-Johnson Family Mortuary who will fulfill her final earthly celebration with great excellence.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.