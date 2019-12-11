SANTA FE—Dorothy Mae Sauers passed from this life Wednesday evening, December 4, 2019, in League City with family by her side.
She was born March 2, 1937 in El Campo, TX and married her high school sweetheart, Robert. Both she and her husband moved to Santa Fe, TX in 1967 and established their home raising their family of five children. Under her loving care, that same family blossomed into a close-knit group of over 40 often fondly referring to her as “Dot” and “GiGi”.
Dot worked for Southwestern Bell, later AT&T, as a telephone operator for 20 years. When she wasn’t working, she was active in girls’ softball, little league baseball and other activities with her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. She was always their number one fan! Moreover, she loved traveling, camping and gardening. She especially loved spending family time on the Frio River and traveling to the mountains.
Dot was preceded in death by her parents, Anton Alois Ermis and Rosie Marie (Kutach) Ermis; and her brothers, Justin, Elmer, Wilbur and David Ermis.
Survivors include her loving husband of 64 years, Robert Sauers; her children, Debbie Marsh and husband, Charles, Susan Couch and husband, John, Buster Sauers and wife, Tracy, Rusty Sauers and wife, Sandi, Kurt Sauers and wife, Marian; her brothers, Clarence, Edward, Larry and Tony Ermis; and her sisters, Lorane Kocurek, Barbara Socha and Rose Ermis-Damuth. Special joys of her life have definitely been her 11 grandchildren, and 13 great grandchildren: Kimberly and Thumper Riske parents of Kennedy and Kendyl; Kristy and Tommy Moore parents of Kinley and Keegan; Charlie and Maegan Marsh parents of Chip; Jennifer Couch and Andy Prado; John and Lauren Couch parents of John IV and Cora Beth; Hayley Couch and Jace Lang; Travis and Alyssa Sauers parents of Everly and Gavin; Ryan and Shayna Sauers parents of Preslyn and Beckett; Zachary and Shannah Sauers parents of Colt and Cannon; Mia Sauers and Tyler Sauers.
Dot’s life was her faith in God, her Christian values, and her devotion and commitment to family. Always gladly willing to spend time or help with children, grandchildren and great grandchildren demonstrating her joy and unselfish love. She was a guiding light for her family who will now come together to fill her void with memories of the love and devotion she taught them. She will be greatly missed by all family and friends. We love you and will see you again!
A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, December 14, 2019, at St. Raymond Catholic Church in Leakey, Texas.
Memorials may be made to St. Raymond Catholic Church in Leakey, Leakey E.M.S. or American Cancer Society.
