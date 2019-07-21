Sylvia Hanson Johnson, 81, passed away Friday, July 19, 2019, at her residence in Texas City, TX. She was born January 4, 1938.
Sylvia is preceded in death by her husbands, Paulie Jonson and Marvin Hanson; her parents; and her siblings.
She is survived by her daughter, Elizabeth Hanson-Weldon and husband, Charlie; son, Oscar Hanson and wife, Darlene; grandsons: Reginald Prusak, Sean Hanson, and Oscar Hanson, Jr.; granddaughter, Jessica Hanson; five great grandchildren and one great great granddaughter; numerous nieces and nephews; her loving cat, K.K.; and dog, Buddy.
Sylvia’s family will receive visitors 5-7 p.m. for visitation, Monday, July 22, at Malloy & Son Funeral Home. Funeral service will be 10:00 a.m., Tuesday, July 23, at Malloy & Son Funeral Home with burial following at Calvary Catholic Cemetery.
Sylvia’s family would like to extend special thanks to dear friend, Pat Hodges, for all of her help.
To share a memory or leave a condolence, please visit Sylvia’s page at www.malloyfuneralsandcremations.com.
