Sue Ellen Kerr Lessa was born in Galveston, Texas on October 8, 1936 to Roger Starling Kerr and Eva Willhouse Kerr. She graduated from La Marque High School and went on to business school in Houston.
She met her husband, Louis Lessa, while she waited on him as a soda jerk at Fuller’s Pharmacy in La Marque. He had just returned from a tour of duty in Korea with the Marines. They were married the day after Christmas in 1954.
They had two daughters, Ellen and Kathy. The family spent every spare moment camping and traveling all over the United States, Canada and Mexico. Sue was an active troop leader in the Girl Scouts for most of these years.
Sue worked at Monsanto Chemical as a secretary. She became involved with Professional Secretaries Association (PSA) which allowed her to travel and network all over the world.
After Louis retired, they moved to Clear Lake City. Sue and Louis took numerous unforgettable trips all over the world in retirement, to destinations like Australia (twice), Alaska, Panama, and England.
After Louis’ death in 2013, Sue moved to North Texas to be closer to her daughters and their families. She died peacefully at home with Ellen and Kathy by her side on May 31, 2018.
A celebration of life will be held at Clear Lake United Methodist Church, 16335 El Camino Real, Houston TX 77062 on June 16th, 2018 at 10:00 a.m.
Sue is survived by daughters Ellen Lessa Latimer and Kathy Lessa, and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
