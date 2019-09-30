"The steps of a good man are ordered by the Lord and he delighteth in his way.” Psalm 37:21 So was the life of our loved one, Mr. David Sanders of Texas City.
On Saturday, September 28, 2019 at 10:00 AM, a multitude his family and friends gathered at Greater St. Matthews Baptist Church in Hitchcock, Texas to celebrate his life. Pastor Dr. William L. Randall, Jr., officiated and Minister Phillip D. Palmer, his grandson, delivered his eulogy.
David was born December 28, 1934 in Ellinger, Texas and was called home to his eternal rest on September 21, 2019 in Pasadena, Texas. A veteran of the US Army, retiree of Union Carbide, a devoted member of Greater St. Matthews Baptist Church, he was a Master of ALL trades he put his hands to.
His legacy will forever be cherished by his devoted wife of 61 years, Helen Ruth Sanders; his beloved children, grand and great-grandchildren, brothers, nieces, nephews, extended family members and a multitude of friends.
The family is indeed grateful for the abundance of love and concern extended to them during this time. “If I can help somebody as I pass along… then my living shall not be in vain” Forever In Our Hearts!
