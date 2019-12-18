Kim Renee Jolly Maiorka, 59, Entered Eternal Rest on December 8, 2019 after a 3-year battle with cancer and Loving Family by her side.
Her outgoing personality and love of life will be forever with us.
She is survived by her sons, Brian and Wife Crystal, and David; 9 grandchildren, Colby, Christopher, Michael, Madison, Autumn, Jayden, Giovanni, Bailee and Maysen; 2 great- grandchildren, Gracelyn and Serenity. Mother, Stephanie; and siblings, Steve, Bill (Dinky), and Laurie. And Numerus Close friends.
Preceded in death by her father, William Jolly; and brother, Richard Jolly. She will be loved and sadly missed.
Memorial Services will be held at Carnes Funeral Home, December 21, 2019 in Texas City, TX, at 11:00 a.m. with a Visitation beginning at 10:00 a.m.
