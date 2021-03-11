TEXAS CITY — On Friday, March 5, 2021, Beverly Jane Churchwell, beloved sister and aunt, passed away at the age of 74. Beverly was a resident of Texas City, Texas.
A Memorial Service will be held 2:00 p.m., Saturday, March 13, 2021 at the First Presbyterian Church of Texas City 2021 29th Street North. Visitation will be an hour prior to service from 1:00 p.m. - 2:00 p.m.
Beverly was born on September 29,1946, in New Castle, Delaware to William and Rosalyn McBane. In 1969, Beverly married Edward Churchwell, with whom she shared a happy life until his passing in July of 2016. She was an active member of First Presbyterian Church of Texas City and frequently gave of her time and talents in service to the community. She also enjoyed playing Bunco and traveling with her friends.
Beverly was preceded in death by her mother, Rosalyn; father, William; husband, Edward; and brother, William (Bill).
She is survived by her siblings George McBane, Howard McBane, Juanita Lux, and Harold McBane; niece, Kate Wright; and three stepchildren, Donald Churchwell, Brian Everett Churchwell, and Suzanne B Collas.
