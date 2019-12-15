Mary Frances VanDewalli
Mary Frances VanDewalli, age 89, passed away Friday, December 13, 2019 at Legacy of Long Meadow Assisted Living in Richmond, Texas. Funeral arrangements are pending with J. Levy & Termini Funeral Home, www.jlevyfuneralhome.com.
Kris Allen Butler
SANTA FE—Mr. Kris Allen Butler, 63, passed from this life Friday, December 13, 2019, in Houston. Funeral services are pending with Hayes Funeral Home (409) 925-3501.
Lee Rhame, Sr.
Lee Rhame, Sr., of Galveston, passed away Friday, December 13, 2019. Arrangements are pending with Malloy & Son Funeral Home. www.malloyfuneralsandcremations.com 409.763.2475
