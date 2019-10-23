GALVESTON—James L. Williams, Jr., 60, departed this life on Thursday, October 10, 2019, at his residence.
James's family invites you to join them as they celebrate his life on Saturday, October 26, 2019, with a visitation beginning at 10 a.m. followed funeral service at 11:00 a.m. at Progressive Baptist Church (909 40th St.) with Pastor W.E. Stevens officiating.
A native of Galveston, he was a 1977 graduate of Ball High School, and was employed at the Southern and Moody Compress.
He leaves cherish memories with his daughter, Jamie Williams and granddaughter, Jay’ana Houston; sisters, Vanell Davis (Roy), Nadine and Darlene Jackson; brother, Michael J. Williams; aunts, Carolyn Norwood, Janice Johnson and Sharon Simmons; uncles, Robert and Tyrone Williams, he also leaves a host of extended relatives and friends.
Read his full obit and send condolences at www.fieldsjohnson.com
