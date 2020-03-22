The journey began December 5, 1942. In 1965, Martin married Marie Sonnier. In this union, they had a daughter. Martin was the fifth of nine children. Martin worked and retired from Labor Union #116 after 30 years of service.
Martin is survived by his three sisters, Vera Grant, Debra Craven (Gerald) and Lois Guillory (Norris). Martin is also survived by his daughter, Nicole Ward (Loraine); two grandsons, Courtney and Corey Sonnier and his church family, Queen of Peace Catholic Church.
Martin was preceded in death by his parents, Harry, Sr. and Doreatha Sonnier; brothers, Paul, Earlie and Harry, Sr.; two sisters, Mary Lee and Barbara.
The family would like to thank the staff at The Resort and special thanks to Marie Sonnier for helping with the care of Martin during his illness.
A visitation will be held on Monday, March 23, 2020 from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at the chapel of Bay Area Funeral Directors, 5410 FM 1765 (facing Highway 3) in Texas City, TX 77591. 409-933-4300.
A mass service and a graveside memorial service will be held on future dates.
All memorials may be sent to the funeral home.
