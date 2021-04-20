GALVESTON — Annie Mae Anderson was born to Joseph and Cordelia Richardson on September 12, 1932 in Verdunville, LA. She accepted her heavenly wings on April 14, 2021. Annie's education ended at an early age to stay home and take care of her sickly mother.
Annie was a cook at Rex Café in Galveston, TX. After some time she began working for St. Mary's Hospital in Galveston as a housekeeper for many years. Annie left St. Mary's and started working at UTMB Hospital as a housekeeper where she would work for over 15 years and then retire. She also worked for Assist Med Home Health taking care of families loved ones. Annie had a strong faith in the Lord and she raised her children, nieces, nephews, and grandchildren to trust in the Lord and always put Him first. Annie was a faithful member of Gospel Missionary Baptist Church under the leadership of Pastor Nathaniel Brown. She served on the usher board for many years until her health failed. She was dedicated and loved serving at her post. Annie was a very caring, loving, and humble person. After her mother passed away she took on the responsibility to raise her younger siblings. Annie also helped to raise so many of her nieces, nephews, and her grandchildren. She was the foundation that her family was built on.
Annie is preceded in death by her parents Joseph and Cordelia Richardson, husband Webster Anderson, brothers; Melvin, Wilford, Sidney, Dennis, Joseph, and Wesley Richardson, and her son Jack McChristian.
She leaves to cherish her memories 2 sisters; Cordelia Richardson and Oralean Bias, 4 daughters; Sandra McChristian- Franklin (Climon), LeTicia Jackson (Ronald), LaTonya Minix (Jiceward), and JoAnn Anyahara (Emeka). 4 grandsons; Marqus Lowe (LaKeisha), Marquis Lowe (Krystal), Maurice Lowe (Whitney), and Daijon Lemons. 19 great grandchildren and 1 great great grandchild. Loving and dedicated nieces Arnesha Shanta Moss, Fayesha Washington, and God daughter Felicia Richardson. A host of nieces, nephews, and family friends.
Visitation 11 to 1pm Services Thursday April 22,2021 all at Wynn Funeral Home.
