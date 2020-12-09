TEXAS CITY — Christine Hutson, 91, of Texas City passed away on Sunday, December 6, 2020 after a brief illness (non-COVID related). She was born November 9, 1929 in Soso, Mississippi to Robert and Arilla Craven.
She was a resident of Texas City for 11 years, formerly of La Marque. Christine was a Beautician for 60+ years and owner of local salons where she was well known by her many loyal customers/friends as Ms. Chris or Chrissy.
She was an avid poker player who enjoyed traveling to Las Vegas and Louisiana with friends and family and became a beloved patron and icon at Noah’s Ark in Bacliff. Her family was the most important element in her life and her amazing heritage will continue to grow and she will remain in our hearts forever.
Christine is preceded in death by her parents, husband RA Hutson, grandson Billy Hankins, 5 brothers and 3 sisters.
She leaves behind to cherish her memory her daughters Reba Hankins (JB) and Lethia Gonzales (Karen McGrew); son Paul Gonzales (Michelle); grandchildren Tonya Wells, Melissa Cadajas (Arnold), Daniel Gonzales (John Bartlett), Jessica Gonzales, Melissa Jordan (Joshua) and Ashley Miller; great-grandchildren Labetha Wells, Hunter Wallen, Trevor Murphy, Amy Murphy, Carter Chitwood, Makayla Cadajas, Madison Cadajas, Colt Cadajas, Derek Jordan, Adeline Jordan and Aiden Castillo; great-great-grandchildren Lily Wallen and Michael Wallen; companion of 41 years Louis Ziegler; and numerous other family and friends.
The family would like to express a special appreciation to Dale Bolton, a long-time friend and fellow beautician with whom Christine enjoyed visiting for her weekly hair appointments as well as her beloved and loyal social poker friend, FeFe Williams.
A visitation will be held at Crowder Funeral Home in La Marque on Saturday, December 12, 2020 from 2-4 p.m. A private family memorial service will be held at a later date.
The CDC COVID-19 Guidelines of wearing a mask and social distancing is required and seating is limited.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to copdfoundation.org or the charity of your choice.
