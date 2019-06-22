Rev. Elvin Baines
HOUSTON—Rev. Elvin Baines, 62, received his reward of eternal rest on Friday, June 21, 2019, at Houston Methodist Hospital. Service arrangements are entrusted to Fields-Johnson Family Mortuary. (409) 762-8470
Thomas Aaron Calhoun
Thomas Aaron Calhoun, 89, Passed away on June 20, 2019 at The Rio at Mainland Center. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the professional care of Wynn Funeral Home (409)621-1677.
Vivian Jones
GALVESTON—Vivian Jones received her reward of eternal rest Friday June 21, 2019, at UTMB Jennie Sealy Hospital. Service arrangements are entrusted to Fields-Johnson Family Mortuary. (409) 762-8470
Michael Lazare
GALVESTON—Michael Lazare, 59, suddenly departed this life on Tuesday, June 18, 2019, at UTMB John Sealy Hospital. Service arrangements are entrusted to Fields-Johnson Family Mortuary. (409) 762-8470
James G. Turner
GALVESTON—James G. Turner, 80, departed this life on Tuesday, June 18, 2019, at Gulf Health Care Center in Galveston, TX. Service arrangements are entrusted to Fields-Johnson Family Mortuary. (409) 762-8470
Deborah “Debbie” Vassallo
GALVESTON—Deborah “Debbie” Vassallo, age 70, passed away Tuesday, June 18, 2019 at Jennie Sealy Hospital. Funeral arrangements are pending with J. Levy & Termini Funeral Home, www.jlevyfuneralhome.com.
