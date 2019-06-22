Rev. Elvin Baines

HOUSTON—Rev. Elvin Baines, 62, received his reward of eternal rest on Friday, June 21, 2019, at Houston Methodist Hospital. Service arrangements are entrusted to Fields-Johnson Family Mortuary. (409) 762-8470

Thomas Aaron Calhoun

Thomas Aaron Calhoun, 89, Passed away on June 20, 2019 at The Rio at Mainland Center. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the professional care of Wynn Funeral Home (409)621-1677.

Vivian Jones

GALVESTON—Vivian Jones received her reward of eternal rest Friday June 21, 2019, at UTMB Jennie Sealy Hospital. Service arrangements are entrusted to Fields-Johnson Family Mortuary. (409) 762-8470

Michael Lazare 

GALVESTON—Michael Lazare, 59, suddenly departed this life on Tuesday, June 18, 2019, at UTMB John Sealy Hospital. Service arrangements are entrusted to Fields-Johnson Family Mortuary. (409) 762-8470 

James G. Turner

GALVESTON—James G. Turner, 80, departed this life on Tuesday, June 18, 2019, at Gulf Health Care Center in Galveston, TX. Service arrangements are entrusted to Fields-Johnson Family Mortuary. (409) 762-8470

Deborah “Debbie” Vassallo

GALVESTON—Deborah “Debbie” Vassallo, age 70, passed away Tuesday, June 18, 2019 at Jennie Sealy Hospital. Funeral arrangements are pending with J. Levy & Termini Funeral Home, www.jlevyfuneralhome.com.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for Reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Log In Purchase a Subscription