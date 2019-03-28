Seidel
Funeral services for Elizabeth Seidel will be held today at 11 a.m. in the chapel of Crowder Funeral Home in La Marque. Interment will follow at Hayes Grace Memorial Park Cemetery in Hitchcock, Texas.
Goodwin
Services for Martha Goodwin will be held today at 10 a.m. at Malloy & Son Funeral Home, 3028 Broadway, in Galveston with graveside to follow at Galveston Memorial Park Cemetery, 7301 Memorial Dr., Hitchcock, TX 77563.
Perez
Burial with military honors for Amos Perez Jr. will be held today at 1:45 p.m. at Houston National Cemetery under the direction of Carnes Brothers Funeral Home.
Giddings
Celebration of life services for Cheryl Giddings will be held today at 6 p.m. in the chapel of Emken-Linton Chapel, 5100 Emmett F. Lowry Expressway in Texas City.
Koleng
Funeral services for John Koleng, Sr. will be held today at 10 a.m. in the chapel of Hayes Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Galveston Memorial Park Cemetery.
