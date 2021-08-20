LA MARQUE — Lorenzo De La Cerda, Jr., 74, passed away suddenly in Webster, Texas. He was born February 9, 1947 to Lorenzo and Eloisa De La Cerda in San Benito, Texas.
The family moved to Galveston around 1951. He attended schools in the Galveston Independent School District and 2 1/2 semesters at Hard Knocks University. While living in Galveston, he made many friends — too many to list without leaving somebody out.
Lorenzo loved his trucks and motorcycles. He was an island businessman. He was Vice-President and co-owner of Dillons Trucks. He established Third Coast around 2002 and recently was enjoying his work with DSW Builders.
He is preceded in death by both parents, a younger brother, Francisco Luis De La Cerda of Texas City, Texas and his older sister, Olivia Hernandez of San Benito.
He is survived by his younger sister, Gloria De La Cerda of La Marque and two brothers, Manuel Ricardo De La Cerda (wife, Rose) of Texas City and Joe Manuel De La Cerda (wife, Shirley) of Galveston.
Uncle Lorenzo will be missed by Gloria’s three children, Raymond, Jeana and Natalie, which were like his own. He will be greatly missed by his great-niece, Anaycia and great-nephews, Jarret, Ethaniel, Ravion and Infinit. Our home without Lorenzo will never be the same .Lorenzo also leaves behind numerous nieces and nephews.
If you would like to make a donation please do so at the funeral home.
Please join the family for a Celebration of Lorenzo’s Life on Monday, August 23, 2021. A public visitation will take place from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. followed by the homegoing service at 11:00 a.m. A reception will follow the funeral. All events are to be held at the chapel of Bay Area Funeral Directors, located at 5410 FM 1765 (facing Highway 3) in Texas City, Texas 77591. 409-933-4300. All memorials may be sent to the funeral home.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.