The Life, Legacy and Love of Lena Breaux Woodfox
On Peoples Plantation in Louisiana on Sunday, September 9, 1928, God entrusted Wilson “Uncle Lou” Breaux and Lillie Jones Breaux. She was the fifth child of five children. She grew up and attended school in Louisiana. Having a strong family of Christian love, Lena confessed Christ at an early age and was baptized at Cottrell Chapel C.M.E. Church in New Iberia. She has received strong Christian and family values that she has carried throughout her life.
She met the love of her life, Nathaniel Woodfox Sr., in 1946, where she was courted and was united in marriage on March 19, 1947. They had one precious baby boy, Nathaniel Woodfox Jr. He went to school at A. B. Simon Elementary in New Iberia, Louisiana. They later moved to La Marque, Texas where he attended Lake Road Elementary and Lincoln High School.
At 9:48 p.m. on Sunday, September 27, 2020, at Regent Care Center, Lena bid this old world adieu as she entered into eternal rest. She was preceded in death by her husband, Nathaniel Sr. of 73 years; father, Wilson “Uncle Lou” Breaux and Mother, Lillie J. Mitchell and step-father Sampson Mitchell; one brother Albert Breaux; three sisters, Mildred Broussard, Martha Gardner, and Lorena Hill.
Mourning her departure, yet cherishing her memories her loving and devoted son, Nathaniel Jr. (Juanita); sister-in laws, Juanita Spencer, Lucille Morrison, Verlie Mae Webster and brother-in-law Mack Miller Woodfox; she also leaves this legacy of love to her loving grandson, James R. Rue (Jacqueline); she is also survived by her great grandchildren, Joseph M. Sonnier, Engluan E. Rue, Jaylon M. Rue, and Mariah A. Rue; great-great grandchildren, Joleen Sonnier and Dre’Lyn Webb; and also be sincerely missed by her sister-in-law, LaVurn Woodfox; loving and faithful neighbor, Helen Haynes; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, friends, and her beloved Greater Bell Zion Missionary Baptist Church’s Family.
Viewing and visitation will take place on Monday, October 5, 2020 from 9-11AM in the Chapel of Carnes Funeral Home, 3100 Gulf Freeway, Texas City, Texas 77591. The Going Home Celebration will begin at 11AM with the Rev. Jerry B. Lee, Jr. officiating. Interment service will follow at Forest Park East Cemetery in Webster, Texas. The family requests that all those who come to pay their respects to please wear a mask for the safety and well-being of everyone in attendance.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Building Fund of Greater Bell Zion Missionary Baptist Church, P.O. Box 776, LaMarque, Texas 77568 — www.gbzmbc.org or via CashApp using $newgbz1885.
