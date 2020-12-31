GALVESTON — Sebastian “Buster” Lofaro Sr., 93, of Galveston, passed away Monday, December 21, 2020, at his residence. He was born August 26, 1927, in Aci Trezza, Sicily, Italy, to Giovanni and Alfia (Mirabella) Lofaro. At the early age of 10 years old, Buster along with his family immigrated to America on November 11, 1937 aboard the SS Rex. They settled and made a home in Galveston, TX where Buster attended Sacred Heart Catholic School. As a young man he proudly served his country in the U.S. Army. After his honorable discharge from the military Buster then began his working career as a repairman fixing televisions; though he ultimately found the best use of his professional skills as a pipefitter and sheet metal fabricator where he spent nearly 58 years working for Farmer’s Marine Copper Works and A&A Machine and Fabrication as a pipefitter specialist.
Buster was a self-taught woodworker, gifted craftsman, a distinguished artist, statue restorer, welder, and sculptor. He used these abilities regularly to help shrimpers, churches, schools, civic organizations, and his family and friends. Buster believed in being an active member in his community and using those talents as an expression of his devout faith, and to better his beloved island. Buster was a 68-year member of Sacred Heart Church and an honorary lifetime member of the Knights of Columbus chapter #787. He was particularly proud of the two large murals he painted in dedication to the spirit of exploration, and which remain in the main hall of the Knights of Columbus center. The two murals were named “Columbus discovering the New World” and “First Landing on the Moon”. Buster was also a board member of the Italian American Association of Galveston, and a member of the O’Connell High School Athletic Booster Club for which he built and personally installed the goal posts on the practice football field. Additionally, as a member of the Treasure Ball Committee he designed, built, and painted the stage platform. Buster especially enjoyed building the shrine for the feast of St. John the Baptist and painting the banners of each diocese of the Texas Coat of Arms at St. Mary’s Cathedral Basilica. He also used his craftsmanship and carpentry skills to custom build furniture and paint a variety of murals for his home, including a large reproduction of da Vinci’s “The Last Supper”.
Buster treasured the time he spent playing cards with family and friends, and especially with his grandchildren and great grandchildren. His family enjoyed the many times he would play the mandolin with his wife Grace singing accompaniment. Buster loved watching football, especially when all four of his sons played for Kirwin/O’Connell High School, and he was a true die-hard Dallas Cowboys fan.
Buster was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Tina Fichera; and brothers-in-law, Joe Fichera and Joe Conti.
He is survived by his loving wife of 70 years, Grace Lofaro; sister, Grace Conti; sons: John Lofaro, Sebastian Lofaro Jr. and wife, Antonella, Sam Lofaro and wife, Lisa, and Alfio Lofaro and wife, Veronica; grandchildren: Loriann Lofaro Osti (Ramiro), Lisa Lofaro Vidal (Andy), Travis Wright (Tiffany), Julie Lofaro Sherrill (Anthony), Catherine Lofaro Rangel (Antonio), Sebastian Lofaro, Melanie Lofaro, Emily Lofaro, and Amanda Lofaro; great grandchildren: Luke Vidal, Sarah Furman, Noah Vidal, Emma Vidal, Penelope Sherrill, Antonio Rangel III, Ariella Sherrill; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Buster’s family will receive visitors beginning at 4:00 pm, Sunday, January 3, 2021, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church. A rosary will begin at 6:00 pm. Masks and social distancing will be required in the church.
Funeral Mass will be at 10:30 am, Monday, January 4, 2021, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church with entombment following at Mt. Olivet Catholic Cemetery in Dickinson. Masks and social distancing will be required.
Pallbearers will be Sebastian Lofaro, Travis Wright, Andy Vidal, Anthony Sherrill, Antonio Rangel II, and Ramiro Osti. Luke Vidal will serve as honorary pallbearer.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Holy Family Parish, 1010 35th Street, Galveston, TX 77550.
To share a memory or leave a condolence, please visit Buster’s page at www.malloyfuneralsandcremations.com.
