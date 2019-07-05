Mitchell
Funeral services for Lane Mitchell will be held today at 10 a.m. at St Patrick Catholic Church, 1010 35th St., Galveston under the direction of Wynn Funeral Home.
Steans
Services for Richard Steans will be held today at Mt. Carmel Baptist Church in Dickinson. Visitation at 11 a.m., and funeral service at 12 p.m., under the direction of McBride Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Rising Star Cemetery in La Marque.
Cronkwright
Services for Richard Cronkwright, Sr. will be held today at Emken-Linton Funeral Home. Visitation at 10 a.m. with funeral service at 11 a.m. Burial will follow at Forest Park East Cemetery in Webster.
Hernandez
Funeral Mass for Juana Hernandez will be held today at 12 p.m. at St Patrick Catholic Church, 1010 35th St., Galveston under the direction of Carnes Brothers Funeral Home.
Medina
Services for Elisa Medina will be held today at 2 p.m. at Crowder Funeral Home Chapel, Dickinson.
Patrick
Celebration of life services for Dorothy Patrick will be held today at the Historic Avenue L Baptist Church, 2612 Ave. L, Galveston. Visitation at 10 a.m. followed by funeral service at 11 a.m. under the direction of Fields-Johnson Family Mortuary.
