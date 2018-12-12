“Let not your hearts be troubled; you believe in God, believe also in me. In my Father’s house are many mansions, if it was not so I would have not told you. I go to prepare a place for you. And if I go to prepare a place for you, I will come again and receive you to myself, that where I am you may be also. And where I go you know, and the way you know.” John 14: 1-4
Willie Mae Baker Boyd was born March 12, 1923 to the late Thomas and Beatrice Baker in Galveston, Texas. Willie Mae graduated from Old Central high school. She worked for many years at St. Mary’s hospital in dietary. She was a member of Queen of Peace church in La Marque, Texas. With a Mother’s heart Willie Mae loved her family unconditionally. Willie Mae never met a stranger and gave of herself to her family and others graciously always putting others before herself. She loved to talk on the phone to her friends daily and was always checking up on others to make sure that they were alright.
Willie Mae gained her heavenly wings on December 4, 2018 at the home of her daughter and son-in-law Paula and Dietrich Johnson where she resided for the last seven and a half years with family at her side.
Willie Mae was preceded in death by her father and mother, Thomas and Beatrice Baker, her husband, Robert Boyd, son, Paul Wilford Frenchwood Jr., sister, Mary Jackson, and brother Charles Baker.
She leaves to cherish her precious memories her daughter Lynnette White (Eugene) of San Francisco, California, son, Anthony Frenchwood (Linda) of Bainbridge, Georgia, son, Paul Frenchwood of La Marque, Texas, daughter, Marva Hunter of Elgin Texas, daughter, Paulette Roberson (Eric) of Dickinson, Texas, daughter Paula Johnson (Dietrich) of Texas City, Texas, and sister-in-law Irene Jones of Boston, Massachusetts, eighteen grandchildren, forty-seven great grandchildren, four great great grandchildren and a host of cousins and friends. Devoted friends; Mary Helen Auzenne, Archie Ruth DeClouet, Mary Louise Simpson, Annie Chatman, Lillian Bealer, Gertrude Guillory and Diane Thomas. Special Cousin Herman Craig of Tucson, Arizona. Special Thanks to Faith Community Hospice and Dr. V. Patel.
There will be a public visitation held on Friday, December 14, 2018 at 5 p.m. with a rosary to begin at 7 p.m. Services will be held at Carnes Funeral Home 3100 Gulf Freeway, Texas City, Texas 77591 409-986-9900.
Funeral Services will be held Saturday, December 15, 2018 at 10 a.m. at Queen of Peace Catholic Church, 1224 Cedar Drive La Marque, Texas 77568 with burial to follow at Mt. Olivet Catholic Cemetery in Dickinson, Texas.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.