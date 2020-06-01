Houston
Funeral service for Helen Houston will be held today at 11:00am in the chapel of the James Crowder Funeral Home of La Marque, TX. Interment will follow at Galveston Memorial Park.
Roger
Funeral service for Donald Rogers will be held today at 11:00am at Arcadia First Baptist Church. Interment will follow at Grace Memorial Park Cemetery under the direction of Scott Funeral Home.
