Patricia Fay Mickens Babbs was born to Walter Sr. and Gloria Mickens, in Galveston, Texas on August 10, 1963.
Pat was baptized as one of Jehovah’s Witnesses on April 3, 1982. She zealously shared her faith with her neighbors and remained faithful until her death on July 11, 2020.
Pat and Jessie were joined in marriage November 14, 1981. They had one child and the love of their life Jessie C. Babbs Jr; he and his wife, Brittany of Woodstock, GA are expecting their first child in Nov. 2020. Pat and Jessie were looking forward to becoming grandparents for the first time.
Pat worked many years with LM/TCISD where her work and service was appreciated by staff as well as students.
She is survived by loving husband of 38 years, Jessie C. Babbs Sr.; father, Walter C. Mickens Sr. and wife Lydia; siblings, Walter C Mickens Jr. and wife Cynthia of Texas City, Darryl Sr. Mickens and wife Marie of Hitchcock, Cedric Mickens and wife Cynthia of Houston, Roland Mickens and wife Anna of Hitchcock, Pat’s twin, Arlisha of Hitchcock, Evelyn Barb and husband Dewayne of Dallas. Pat will be sadly missed by a host of nieces and nephews and friends.
A virtual memorial service will start a 2:30pm on Saturday, July 25, 2020 via ZOOM.
