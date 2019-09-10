Duhon
Burial services for Curtis Duhon will be held today at 10:45am at Houston National Cemetery in Houston under the direction of Bay Area Funeral Directors.
Rosario
Services for Dalila Rosario will be held today 1:00pm at Wynn Funeral Home in Galveston, TX.
Zavala
Mass of the Resurrection for Adolfo Zavala will be held today at 10:00am at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church under the direction of Hayes Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Mt. Olivet Catholic Cemetery.
