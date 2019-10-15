BAYOU VISTA – Major Charles Thomas “Tom” Hampton passed from this life Monday morning, October 14, 2019, in Bayou Vista.
Born August 13, 1931 in Brevard, North Carolina, Major Hampton had been a resident of Bayou Vista since 2011, previously of Norman, OK. Charles had proudly served his country in the U.S. Marine Corps, serving during both the Korean and Vietnam wars, retiring after 20 years. He also worked in the telecommunications field for several companies, traveling to Norway, Brittan, Germany, Saudi Arabia and Morocco. After retiring he traveled to Ireland with his good friend William Hagee, who he drank coffee with every morning. He was a member of the NRA and when he wasn’t traveling the world, he loved to fish and was an avid Texas Rangers and OU fan.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Thomas Dancy and Martha Bishop (Osborne) Hampton; wife, Helen Marie (Calahan) Hampton; sister, Martha Hampton: brothers, James William Hampton and Jack Hampton.
Survivors include his son, Mark Joseph Hampton and fiancé, Glenna Young of Norman, OK; daughter, Kathy Elizabeth Taliaferro and fiancé, Jeff Campbell of Bayou Vista; sister, Julia Elizabeth “Bette” McKeldin of Baltimore, MD; granddaughters, Jessica Suzanne Smith and husband, Orlando of LaMarque, Lisa Anne Lohmann and fiancé, John Courtney of Santa Fe and one great granddaughter, Layla Smith.
Visitation with the family will be from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. Wednesday at Hayes Funeral Home, 10412 Highway 6, Hitchcock, TX (409) 925-3501. www.HayesFuneralHome.com
Funeral services will be 11:00 a.m. Thursday, October 17, 2019, in the chapel of Hayes Funeral Home, with Mr. Fred Lohmann officiating. Military honors will be rendered by the U.S. Marine Corp and the Galveston County Marine Corp League.
Graveside services and interment will be 11:00 a.m. Saturday, October 19, 2019, at Council Creek Cemetery in Tribbey, OK with Mr. Dennis Watts officiating.
Honorary pallbearers will be Hunter Campbell, John Courtney, William Hagee, Stephen Travis, Mark Turner and Vance Turner.
