GALVESTON — Joan Marie Llana of Galveston, Texas passed away on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 at the Baylor Scott & White Medical Center in Round Rock, Texas.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday, November 24, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 1302 Broadway in Galveston, with Father Jude Ezuma officiating, assisted by Deacon Robert Standridge. Visitation will begin at 10 a.m. at the church with a Rosary Service at 10:30 a.m. Burial will follow the services at Calvary Catholic Cemetery in Galveston.
She was born April 5, 1934 to Guy and Zula Andrus in Crowley, Louisiana. Joan grew up and graduated from high school in Crowley. She moved to Galveston and graduated from St. Mary's Hospital School of Nursing. She then worked as a nurse and nursing supervisor at St. Mary's Hospital, Galveston for her entire career, retiring in 1996.
On December 16, 1960, she married Victor Llana in Galveston. They were the parents of three daughters, Donna Jermain, Anne Llana-Koob and Maria Elena Posey. She was a member of the Holy Family Parish and a long-time volunteer at The Grand 1894 Opera House.
Joan was preceded in death by her parents and her husband Victor. Joan is survived by daughter Donna Jermain and husband Don of Georgetown, Texas; daughter Anne Llana-Koob and husband Chris of Round Rock, Texas; and daughter Maria Elena Posey and husband Dan of Temple, Texas. She is also survived by grandchildren Scott Victor Jermain and wife Mandy of San Mateo, California; Brian James Jermain of Durham, North Carolina; and Erica Marie Jermain and Andrew Powell Posey of Austin, Texas. She is also survived by many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Pallbearers are Don Jermain, Scott Jermain, Brian Jermain, Dan Posey, Andrew Posey, Mike Collado, Miguel Llana and Guy Dupuis.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the St. Patrick's Altar Society in Galveston, 1010 35th Street, Galveston, Texas 77550, The Grand 1894 Opera House, 2020 Post Office Street, Galveston, Texas, 77550, and the Childhood Cancer Connection, P.O. Box 17176, Galveston, Texas 77552.
