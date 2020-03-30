Our cherished June Sanders – 80 yrs – longtime resident of Texas City died March 17, 2020. She was born June 19, 1939 to John and Eva (Drozd) Jurecek in Richmond, TX. Her Grandmother was Frances Marie Drozd.
June married Lester Sanders September 26, 1967. He preceded her in death in 2008. Her two brothers Oscar and Johnny Jurecek also preceded her in death.
She had a sticker pen pal club with members all over the world. She was a devoted animal lover.
June is survived by a sister Eleanor Sunquist, Friendswood, TX, a brother-in-law James Sunquist, Friendswood, a niece Laynette Jeffcoat, Friendswood, two nephews Johnnie Ray Jurecek, Spurger, TX, and Stephen Sunquist, Friendswood, friends Christine and Chris Himel. Texas City, TX.
June was the best sister and friend one could ever have.
Her wishes were to be cremated and then scattered along the Gulf. She also requested any contributions be sent to the Harris County Humane Society.
No memorial service is planned at this time.
Rest in peace our beautiful June!
