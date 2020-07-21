Joyce Elaine Cupples
Joyce Elaine Cupples age 93 of Galveston died Sunday July 19, 2020 at Ashton Parke in Texas City. Arrangements pending at Carnes Brothers.com
Jesus Marquez Gonzales, Sr
Jesus Marquez Gonzales, Sr. age 97 of Galveston died Tuesday July 7, 2020 at UTMB in Galveston. Arrangements pending at Carnes Brothers.com
Charlene Hennigan
MISSOURI CITY—Charlene Hennigan , 67, departed this life on Monday, July 20, 2020, at her residence in Missouri City, TX. Service arrangements are entrusted to Fields-Johnson Family Mortuary. (409) 762-8470
Twila "Toddy" Kibler
Twila "Toddy" Kibler, 81, of Texas City, Texas passed away on Sunday, July 19, 2020. Services are pending with Carnes Funeral Home. www.carnesfuneralhome.com. 409-986-9900
Ruben Mason, Sr.
LEAGUE CITY—Ruben Mason, Sr.,80, departed this life on Tuesday, July 21 2020, at his residence. Service arrangements are entrusted to Fields-Johnson Family Mortuary. (409) 762-8470
Constance “Connie” O’Rourke
GALVESTON—Constance “Connie” O’Rourke, age 97, passed away Monday, July 20, 2020 at her residence. Funeral arrangements are pending with J. Levy & Termini Funeral Home, www.jlevyfuneralhome.com.
Fred Sandberg
Fred Sandberg, 83, of Santa Fe (previously of Texas City), died July 21, 2020. Funeral services are pending with Carnes Funeral Home in Texas City.
