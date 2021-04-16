SANTA FE — Mr. Dennis Wayne Morris, II passed from this life Friday, April 9, 2021, in Santa Fe.
Dennis was born February 20, 1971 in Marshall, TX, was a major advocate for the LGBTQ Community and worked at the Aids Coalition in Houston for many years. Dennis loved his pups and treated them as if they were his children. He was a fabulous guy who had a heart as big as Texas.
He was preceded in death by his father, Dennis Wayne Morris; grandparents, Helen and Lester Morris; grandmother, Margie Santiago and his faithful companion, Peanut.
Survivors include his mother, Roxy Morris; sister, Jana Morris; nephews, Sean Mihailovich, Kody Mitchusson; grandnephew, Eli Mihailovich; numerous cousins, uncles, and aunts.
A memorial service will be 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, April 20, 2021, in the chapel of Hayes Funeral Home, 10412 Highway 6, (409) 925-3501. www.HayesFuneralHome.com
