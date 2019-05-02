Sunrise December 1, 1951 - Sunset April 25, 2019
Althea “Thea” Louise Robinson, 67, of Galveston died on April 25, 2019 at Jennie Sealy Hospital due to a medical condition. Ms. Althea was born on December 1, 1951 to Mary Ann and Lloyd Robinson, Sr.
Ms. Robinson graduated from Ball High class of 1970. She attended Galveston College and received a certificate for Unit Clerk. She worked and retired from UTMB after 31 years as a Health Unit Coordinator.
Althea is survived by daughter, Tracie Calvin (Tyrone); grandson, Henry Freeman Robinson; brothers, Ronald Robinson (Olivia), Charles ”Bay” Robinson; and sister, Deborah Robinson.
Also survived by nephews, Charles Lacy Jr. (Tameka), Lloyd Lacy, David Robinson, Atmos Cannon; nieces, Launita Robinson, Angela Powell (Richard), Tammy Robinson, Alfreda Lacy, Althea Cooper (Robert) and hosts of great-nephews and nieces.
Ms. Robinson loved God and had great faith in him. She devoted her time to her daughter and helped raising her grandson. She enjoyed peace and quiet and making others laugh and smile. She adored her pet terrier (Chole) and shopping.
Services will be Saturday, May 4, 2019 at St. John Missionary Baptist Church, 2917 Sealy St. in Galveston. Viewing at 1 p.m. followed by a funeral service at 2 p.m. under the professional care of Wynn Funeral Home.
