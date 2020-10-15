Dalwenda Denere "DD"/"D Phil" Phillips, passed from this life October 5, 2020 in Texas City.
Public Visitation will be held Saturday, October 17, 2020 from 11:00am - 1:00pm at McBride's Funeral Home, 1221 6th Street North in Texas City.
He is survived by his loving family and many friends.
