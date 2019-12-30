Felix Joe Vega

Joe Vega, age 69, passed away peacefully at his home in West Point, Texas on December 12, 2019 surrounded by his family. Joe was born October 18, 1950 in Galveston, Texas.
Joe is survived by his wife of 49 years, Nancy Vega; three children, Billy Vega (Deann) of Santa Fe, TX, Melissa Vega-Brock (Larry) of Santa Fe, TX, Randy Vega (Amber) of West Point, TX and Godson Sammy Nieto of Santa Fe, TX. He also leaves behind eight grandchildren, SSG Clarissa Perry (Lulu) of Friendswood, TX, Alyssa Vega of Austin, TX, Dylan Brock (Travis Pate) of Lake Jackson, TX, Amber Munoz (Cesar) of Santa Fe, TX, Kyndal Brock (Jordan Murphy) of Santa Fe, TX, Kalvin Perry of West Point, TX, Jeremy Vega of Santa Fe, TX, Karson Vega of West Point, TX, great-grandson Cesar (CJ) Munoz, Jr., numerous extended family members & friends and his special pets Chloe, Levi and Milo.
He is preceded in death by his great-granddaughter, Aveyah Murphy.
The family would like to thank Advanced Home Health Care and Hospice Brazos Valley for your care and support.
A celebration of Joe’s life will take place at a later date with full military honors.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.