GALVESTON—Antonia Garcia Trevino, passed away Friday, April 26, 2019 at her residence in Galveston. Funeral Mass is 10:00 am Monday, April 29, 2019 at St. Patrick Catholic Church, Father Jorge Cabrera celebrant. Burial will follow at Lakeview Cemetery in Galveston under the direction of Carnes Brothers Funeral Home. The family will receive visitors at the funeral home from 5:00pm until 8:00pm on Sunday where a rosary will be recited at 6:30pm led by Deacon John Carrillo.
Antonia was born September 2, 1931 in Cienega de Flores, Nuevo Leon, Mexico to Victor Garcia and Paulita Villarreal Garcia. She and her husband Raymundo Trevino, Sr. raised a family of six sons and two daughters and passed on a legacy of family commitment and love that will continue to inspire her grandchildren and great-grandchildren to carry on by her example. They raised their family in the catholic faith, and were members of Queen of Peace and St. Patrick’s church. Her home was always filled with the laughter of friends and family. The entire family looked forward to gathering at her home every Sunday for breakfast and holidays. She selflessly opened her heart and home to everyone she met and made everyone feel welcomed. The joy of her life, her light, was her family.
Preceded in death by her husband of 46 years Raymundo Trevino, Sr. and son in law Pedro G. “Pete” Quintanilla, sisters, Virginia (Isauro) Quiroga, Asuncion Alicia (Jose Maria) Flores, Maria Garcia, Elvira (Ramiro) Sandoval. Survivors include daughters, Celia Trevino Quintanilla and Maria Trevino Lucero and husband James; sons, Juan Jose Trevino and wife Criselda, Raymond Trevino Jr. and wife Irma, Miguel Trevino and wife Loretta, Armando Trevino and wife Jovita , Sergio Trevino and wife Beatrice and Ricardo Trevino and wife Tracy; sisters, Maria de los Angeles (Zenon✝) Gonzalez, Gumersinda (Pedro✝)Trevino and Margarita (Rogelio✝) Quiroga; brother Victor Garcia and wife Juana; 20 grandchildren, 23 great grandchildren, numerous, nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers are Juan Trevino, Raymond Trevino, Jr., Miguel Trevino, Armando Trevino, Sergio Trevino, and Ricardo Trevino.
The family would like to express their gratitude and sincere appreciation to the Dr.’s, nurses and staff of UTMB who cared for Antonia and for the loving support given to her and her family. You are true angels.
