DICKINSON, TX — Dorothy Burns, 89, a long time resident of Dickinson, Texas passed away on January 11, 2022.
She was born April 20, 1932 in Brandon, Mississippi. She married Chalmer B. Holder on September 29, 1953. Sadly, he was killed during an on the job accident on January 11, 1974. Later, in 1991, she remarried to James O. Burns.
Dorothy is survived by her husband, James O. Burns; her daughter, Patricia Ann Segler; her son, C. Boyce Holder; her two grandsons, Kyle Segler and Trevor Holder; her step grandson Karl Burns, her step granddaughter Kayla Burns, one great grandson, Beckam Holder, and step great grandchildren Melody Burns and Levi Burns.
Her greatest joy was her family. She was well-known for her endless energy and drive to get things done. Known also for her excellent cooking, she hosted many family gatherings and celebrations. She also loved working in her yard and her yard was often the recipient of Yard of the Month.
As a longtime member of the United Methodist Church in Dickinson, Texas, she spent much of her time volunteering.
A memorial service will be held at Crowder Funeral Home at 111 E. Medical Center Blvd; Webster, Texas on Saturday, January 15th. Visitation at 1pm and the service follows at 2pm.
In lieu of flowers please make a donation in Dorothy's name to The Alzheimer's Foundation of America.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.