Rider
Memorial service for Judith Rider will be held today at 1 p.n. at Santa Fe Family Worship Center, 13601 FM 1764 in Santa Fe under the direction of Crowder Funeral Home, Dickinson.
Broussard
Funeral Mass for Ronald Broussard will be held today from 10 a.m. to 12 noon in the chapel of Carnes Funeral Home, 3100 Gulf Frwy in Texas City. Burial will follow at Galveston Memorial Park.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.