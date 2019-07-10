On Monday, July 8, 2019, Jack John Brillouet, a loving husband, father, stepfather, and grandfather, passed away at the age of 69.
Jack was born on June 4, 1950 in Koekelberg, Belgium to Fernand and Julia. Jack served in the Marines from 1967 to 1973 and was a Vietnam Veteran. He was awarded the National Defense Medal, Vietnam Service Medal, Vietnam Campaign Medal, Good Conduct Medal, Combat Action Ribbon, Vietnamese Cross of Gallantry, and Rifle Marksman Badge. On December 31, 2003, he married Deborah Miller. They were married for 16 years.
Jack was a dedicated and honorable marine. He was proud of his service to the country and loved conversations with fellow veterans. Jack loved fishing, cars, God, and spending time with his family. He loved to joke around and adored his grandchildren. He loved being around people, and he was a very caring and compassionate man. Jack was very loved and will be greatly missed.
Jack was preceded in death by his father, Fernand Brillouet; his mother, Julia Bruyere, and his brother, Ruddy Brillouet. He is survived by his wife, Deborah; his three children, Shuntell, Tammy, and Roch; his grandchildren, Corey, Rhiannon, Jullian, Kaleb, Aerieana, Elijah, Rhylin, Brynn, Daegan, and Cambrie; one great-granddaughter, Brinley; one nephew, Ruddy; and one niece, Carla.
A viewing will be held Thursday, July 11, 2019 from 5:00 — 8:00 p.m. at Carnes Brothers Funeral Home, 1201 Tremont Galveston, TX 77550. The funeral service will be held Friday, July 12, 2019 at 9:00 a.m., at the Funeral Home. Graveside services with Military Honors are 11:15 a.m. at Houston National Cemetery 10410 Veterans Memorial Dr., Houston, TX. 77038. There will be a reception following the burial at Jack and Deb’s home in Galveston. Flowers or donations may be sent to Carnes Brothers Funeral Home at 1201 23rd St., Galveston, TX, 77550.
God Speed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.