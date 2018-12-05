GALVESTON—Jerry Lloyd Gillard, age 86, of Texas City died Saturday November 24, 2018 at his residence in Texas City.
Memorial services to include an Elk’s Memorial Service and Military honors provided by the U. S. Air Force will be held 2:00 p.m. Saturday December 8, 2018 at Carnes Brothers Funeral Home in Galveston. www.carnesbrothers.com
Jerry was born January 19, 1932 in Port Arthur, Texas to Gaspard Gillard and Bertha Grabein Gillard. He enlisted in the U. S. Air Force serving honorably during the Korean War. He was a car guy. Everything automotive, Jerry knew. He sold cars for many dealerships throughout his life and even had a few of his own. He did very well and was always fair with his customers. Jerry served as past Exalted Ruler of the B.P.O.E. Galveston Lodge # 126 and was active in many aspects of the lodge. He and Gail enjoyed Thursday nights serving dinner at the lodge and many special occasions and dances together. In his retirement years Jerry worked as a trusted employee of Carnes Brothers Funeral Home where he assisted families during some of the most difficult times of their lives. Jerry attended St. Mary’s Catholic Church of Texas City. May he rest in peace.
Preceded in death by his parents, brothers, Tommy Gaspard Gillard and Sonny Grabin, grandson, Jared McCulloch, and son in laws, Raymond Keith McCulloch and Warren Clay Reeves survivors include his wife of 61 years Gail Marie Gillard; daughters, Renee McCulloch of Texas City, Antoinette “Toni” Reeves and Rikki Marie Block both of League City; granddaughters, Leesa Block (Anthony Verdone), Rachelle “Shellie” Alley (Billy Alley) all of Friendswood and Lyndsey Block of League City; grandsons, Jason Reeves (Jessie Jacobs) of Baytown, Jakob Reeves (Shaena Warner) of League City and Byram McCulloch (Judy Lambright) of Texas City; great grandchildren, Quinne Alley, Rilyn Reeves, Logan Alley, A.J. Verdone, Carter Reeves, Charlie Harris, Codie Harris, Alyssa Verdone and Chase Verdone. His loving furry friends Roxy the Rottweiler, Yeller the orange cat and Bella the black and white cat.
