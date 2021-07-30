Robert Loy Acree, Jr.

SANTA FE — Robert "Bobby" Loy Acree, Jr., age 55, passed away in the hospital in Texas City on Tuesday, July 27, 2021. Bobby was born in Pasadena Texas, on January 21, 1966 to his parents, Robert Loy Acree, Sr. and Sandra Lynn Chittenden.
Bobby lived in Houston until 1978 when he moved with his family to Santa Fe, TX. As a child and young man he loved to race dirt bikes and he won many trophies. He was popular in school and had many friends. He married his high school sweetheart Kimberly Elaine Anderson in 1984 and they soon made a home in Dickinson. He worked as a talented painter at Gay Pontiac for many years. They had 3 children, Kristina, Brooke and Dalton.
He is preceded in death by his maternal and paternal grandparents and his mother, Sandra.
He is survived by his father, Robert Acree, Sr, his sister Elizabeth "Lisa", his brother Eric, his children "Krissy", Brooke and Dalton and their mother Kim, grandchildren Layla, Nola and Kale, Jr., nieces and nephews Dylan, Kayla, Justin and Garrett.
A memorial service is being planned and will be announced at a later date.
