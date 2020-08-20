GALVESTON—
Graylon Joseph “G-Money” Waire, 63, departed this life on August 8, 2020 at Kindred Hospital-Clear Lake in Webster, TX.
Graylon was born January 3, 1957, in Galveston, Texas. He graduated from Ball High School with the class of 1976.he went to work at John Sealy Hospital as a physical therapy assistant for several years and recently drove for Lyft. He enjoyed life to the fullest.
Graylon was preceded in death by his father, Johnny Waire; his maternal grandparents, Landry and Bettie Claiborne; paternal grandparents, Tom and Lela Waire; uncles, Vodis Claiborne, Landry Claiborne, Jr., Dawson Claiborne, and aunts, Helen Claiborne Simmons and Bettie Claiborne Baker.
Graylon leaves precious memories with his daughters: LaTanya Ford and NiChaé Black and their husbands; son: Shawn Waire; grandchildren: Briannah Lordeus and William “Trae” Bryant; his mother: Hosea Bell Waire; brother: Leo Waire and his wife; sister: Janice Davis and her husband: brother: Landra Waire; aunts: Alford Claiborne and Edith Claiborne; ex-wife: Evalyn Davis Waire; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
A visitation will be held Saturday, August 22nd from 10-12:00 PM at Fields-Johnson Family Mortuary, followed by a graveside service at 1:30 PM at Forest Park East Cemetery. COVID-19 guidelines of masks and social distancing is required.
