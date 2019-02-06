TYLER—Carey Douglas Wood, 67, of Tyler, Texas passed away Friday, January 18, 2019 at Home Place with Hospice of East Texas in Tyler.
Visitation will be at 1:00 p.m. Saturday, February 9, 2019 with a Celebration of Life Service to follow at 2:00 p.m. at Carnes Funeral Home in Texas City, Texas with Pastor Dennis Johns officiating for family, friends, classmates, and former co-workers.
Born January 10, 1952 in Galveston, Texas. He was a Car Inspector for Santa Fe Railroad from 1970-1985 and retired in 2012 from Texas City Terminal Railroad as Chief Clerk after 26 years. He loved to deer hunt & volunteer his time and coach his daughters in La Marque and Texas City Softball Leagues.
Survivors include: wife Charlotte Wood; daughter and son-in-law Jaime and Josh Jones; daughter and son-in-law Kelly and Brian Cook; brother and sister-in-law Roger and Kathy Wood; brother-in-law Steve Bell; four grandchildren, Hunter and Tanner Cook and Jacen and Jaclynn Jones.
He is preceded in death by his parents Virgil and Mae Wood.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Myotonic Dystrophy Foundation at www.myotonic.org or mailed to Myotonic Dystrophy Association, 1004A O’Reilly Avenue, San Francisco, CA 94129 in memory of Carey Wood.
