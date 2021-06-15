Catherine S. Skarke

LEAGUE CITY — Catherine Skarke, 94, passed away on June 9, 2021, and is now bowling with Jesus.
Born Catherine Dowdy in Galveston, Texas on April 22, 1927. She graduated from Dominican High School in 1943 and worked for the Santa Fe Railroad before marrying Clifton Skarke in 1948.
Catherine is preceded in death by her husband, Clifton and is survived by her daughter, Karen Guernsey, and sons, Ronald Skarke and Steven Skarke. She was blessed with seven grandchildren, six great grandchildren and was passionate about her family. She enjoyed gardening, traveling, and was an avid bowler in her later years. Catherine was loved by many and will be missed by all.
