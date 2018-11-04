Rosa Linda Elwood, “The Girl”, went to be with her Lord and Savior on October 30th 2018 at home in La Marque, Texas.
“I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race. I have kept the faith.”
Rosa was born July 12th, 1952 in Muscogee, Oklahoma but grew up in Galveston, TX where she graduated from George Ball High School, Class of 1970.
Rosa is preceded in death by parents, Benjamin and Rosie Wilson, brother, Olan Wilson, nephew, James Peter Wilson, and niece, Alyssa Elyse Wilson as well as other beloved relatives in Oklahoma.
Rosa is survived by husband, Gary Elwood, daughter; Nicole Rouser and husband Sean; brothers, Tony Aguilar and wife Lupe, Joe Wilson and wife Leticia, Robert Wilson and wife Martha, Benny Wilson and wife Alberta, Tommy Wilson and wife Diane along with many other beloved nieces, nephews and special friends.
During her life, Rosa worked at UTMB, Corps of Engineers, American National, Tenneco and at the Galveston Co. Daily News. She loved making memories with her family playing board games, cards, and dominoes. She also loved cheering on her Houston Astros. Rosa will truly be missed by all as she was a loving mother, wife, sister, aunt and friend who was always there when you needed her.
Special thanks to Celyne Bueno of MD Anderson Cancer Center and the La Marque Fire Department.
Funeral Services will be 10 a.m., Wednesday, November 7th at Carnes Funeral Home-Texas City (3100 Gulf Freeway) with Pastor Tim Franklin officiating. Burial will follow at the Hayes Grace Memorial Park (10708 Highway 6) in Hitchcock, TX. Reception will follow at The Connection (9300 Emmett F. Lowry, Expressway, #222) in Texas City, TX.
