BAYOU VISTA, TX — William F. “Billy” Parker (66) of Bayou Vista, Texas passed away peacefully in his home on March 12, 2021. Billy was born on September 9, 1954 in Galveston, Texas. He was the only son and eldest child of Johnie and Nita Parker. He was raised by his parents with his two younger sisters in Alvin, Texas and graduated from Alvin High School in 1973. After high school, he attended Sam Houston State University, but quickly realized he wanted to follow in his father’s footsteps and become an Electrician. He was a proud member of the IBEW Local Union #527. Like his father, he was loyal to his union and its members. His work allowed him to travel all over the country and he made many friends along the way. He was always willing to lend an ear to those in need.
Billy had two sons, Bret and Kristopher. He loved them dearly and was so proud of the men they had become. In his later years, their daily talks were the highlight of his life. Billy was so fortunate to have reconnected with Louise Lawson and spent the last 22 years of his life with her. They had an amazing bond and love for each other. In his relationship with Louise, he gained two daughters, Dawn and Darla.
Billy was an avid reader, gifted writer and incredibly talented poet. He relished the opportunity to talk politics with anyone willing. He loved animals, the outdoors and helping others. He was generous with his time, mentoring and befriending many during his lifetime.
Billy was preceded in death by his father, Johnie Parker, his mother, Nita Cox, and his little sister, Tori Parker (aka “Dody”). He is survived by his partner, Louise Lawson, his sister, Trecy Parker Schnitzer (Jack), his sons, Bret Parker and Kristopher Parker (Ashley), his daughters, Dawn Waters (Russell) and Darla Lawson, his grandchildren, Timothy Parker, Patricia Grishom (John), Ashleigh and Jacob Waters, two great grandchildren, nieces and nephews and many friends.
A celebration of Billy’s life will be held on Sunday, March 21, from 2-4pm, at the Bayou Vista Mud Building. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the charity of your choice.
